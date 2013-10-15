FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Republicans to try to pass fiscal plan late Tuesday-lawmaker
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 8:25 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Republicans to try to pass fiscal plan late Tuesday-lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans in the House of Representatives will try to pass a revised fiscal plan late on Tuesday to lift the federal debt limit and reopen shuttered government agencies, Representative Devin Nunes said.

Nunes told reporters after leaving a meeting in House Speaker John Boehner’s office that the Republican plan would not require the formation of a negotiating panel to work on a longer-term budget solution. A proposal being negotiated by Senate leaders would require such a panel to report recommendations by Dec. 15.

Nunes said he believes the revised Republican plan would win enough votes for passage.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.