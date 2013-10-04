FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

White House supports bill to retroactively pay federal workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that it would support a bill from Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives that would retroactively pay federal workers who have been furloughed because of the government shutdown.

“This bill alone, however, will not address the serious consequences of the funding lapse, nor will a piecemeal approach to appropriations bills,” the White House said in a statement, again urging the House to vote on a Senate-passed stop-gap funding measure.

