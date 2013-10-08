FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. financial stability group discusses debt ceiling, shutdown
October 8, 2013 / 9:40 PM / in 4 years

U.S. financial stability group discusses debt ceiling, shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss the federal debt ceiling and the effect of the government shutdown on market monitoring, Treasury Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.

The council, which is led by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, is a group of regulators charged with overseeing U.S. financial system stability. The Treasury Department expects to exhaust its borrowing authority by Oct. 17, but the U.S. Congress so far has not raised the debt limit.

The group also discussed the effect of the week-old federal shutdown on market monitoring by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Most other financial regulators have not been affected by the shutdown.

