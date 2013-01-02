FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US House preparing to vote on Senate 'fiscal cliff' bill -Democrat Hastings
January 2, 2013 / 1:25 AM / 5 years ago

US House preparing to vote on Senate 'fiscal cliff' bill -Democrat Hastings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to vote on the Senate’s “fiscal cliff” bill, Democratic Representative Alcee Hastings said on Tuesday, increasing the odds that Congress will stave off steep tax hikes and spending cuts.

Hastings, a member of the House Rules Committee, said the panel was working out the procedure for voting on the Senate bill that raises taxes on families earning over $450,000 a year.

House Republicans had considered changing the Senate bill to add new spending cuts. But Republicans did not have enough support from their party to amend the bill, Hastings said.

