Obama neither rejected nor accepted House Republican debt plan -Rep. Ryan

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama neither accepted nor rejected a short-term debt ceiling proposal floated by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans, Representative Paul Ryan told reporters on Thursday.

Upon returning to Capitol Hill following the meeting between Obama and leading House Republicans, Ryan, who chairs the House Budget Committee, told reporters that Obama said neither “yes” nor “no” to the idea.

Other Republican leaders, including House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, said that House and Obama administration teams will continue working late on Thursday on the fiscal crisis.