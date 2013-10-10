FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. Republican Ryan says Obama didn't accept or reject debt plan
October 10, 2013 / 10:59 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Republican Ryan says Obama didn't accept or reject debt plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama neither accepted nor rejected a proposal floated by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives for a short-term extension of the nation’s debt ceiling, Representative Paul Ryan told reporters on Thursday.

After returning to Capitol Hill following a meeting between Obama and leading House Republicans, Ryan, who chairs the House Budget Committee, told reporters that Obama did not say “yes” or “no” to the idea.

Other Republican leaders, including House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, said that House and Obama administration teams will keep working late on Thursday on the fiscal crisis.

Indicative of problems the House Republican proposal could be facing, there were no plans to bring a short-term debt limit bill before the House Rules Committee late on Thursday, according to a House aide.

The Rules Committee usually is the last stop for legislation before it is sent to the full House for debate and a vote.

Earlier, some House Republicans were expressing hopes that the short-term debt limit bill could be passed in the House either late Thursday or on Friday.

