U.S. Senate leaders aim to craft 'fiscal cliff' bill by Sunday
December 28, 2012 / 10:50 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Senate leaders aim to craft 'fiscal cliff' bill by Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate leaders are aiming to craft “fiscal cliff” legislation by Sunday, the top Republican Senator Mitch McConnell said on Friday, after a discussion with President Barack Obama on how to avert the looming tax hikes and spending cuts.

McConnell characterized the meeting with Obama and other congressional leaders as “good” and said: “We are engaged in discussions, the majority leader, and myself and the White House, in the hopes that we can come forward as early as Sunday and have a recommendation that I can make to my conference.”

