Bill to avert U.S. government shutdown clears main Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Legislation to avoid a U.S. government shutdown and provide temporary funds for federal agencies in the fiscal year beginning on Thursday cleared an important procedural hurdle in the Senate on Monday.

With the 60 votes needed, the Senate limited debate on the stopgap funding bill that would extend current agency spending until Dec. 11.

The Senate is expected to pass the bill on Tuesday or Wednesday, sending it to the House for passage before a midnight Wednesday deadline. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)