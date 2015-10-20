FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate to let House go first on debt limit -McConnell
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate to let House go first on debt limit -McConnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will await action by the House of Representatives before considering legislation raising Washington’s borrowing authority, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

With a Nov. 3 deadline for action by Congress rapidly approaching, McConnell also told reporters that Senate Republicans “don’t prefer a clean bill,” referring to a debt limit increase without controversial amendments attached to it.

“We’re going to wait and see how the House deals with that issue and then we’ll respond accordingly,” McConnell said of debt limit legislation. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.