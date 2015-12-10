U.S. Senate approves short-term bill to keep gov't running to Dec. 16.

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a stop-gap measure to keep the federal government running until Wednesday, Dec. 16, while negotiations continue on a longer-term funding bill.

The Senate took the action on a unanimous voice vote. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the measure on Friday.

U.S. lawmakers are negotiating a $1.15 trillion funding bill to pay for government operations through next September, but they have been unable to agree on all the details.