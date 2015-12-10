FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate approves short-term bill to keep gov't running to Dec. 16.
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate approves short-term bill to keep gov't running to Dec. 16.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a stop-gap measure to keep the federal government running until Wednesday, Dec. 16, while negotiations continue on a longer-term funding bill.

The Senate took the action on a unanimous voice vote. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the measure on Friday.

U.S. lawmakers are negotiating a $1.15 trillion funding bill to pay for government operations through next September, but they have been unable to agree on all the details.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.