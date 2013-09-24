FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate Democrats to seek spending bill through Nov. 15
September 24, 2013 / 6:48 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate Democrats to seek spending bill through Nov. 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Senate will seek passage of a bill to fund the government through Nov. 15, rather than the Dec. 15 deadline contained in legislation approved by the House of Representatives, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday.

The Senate is currently debating the bill to provide government funds in the fiscal year that starts on Oct. 1. The House-passed bill also would deny money for the “Obamacare” health insurance law.

Democrats believe that passing a shorter temporary funding bill might boost prospects for replacing across-the-board spending cuts contained in the measure with more targeted government savings.

