U.S. Senate likely to meet Monday on government spending bill -aide
September 28, 2013 / 10:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate likely to meet Monday on government spending bill -aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is unlikely to hold a Sunday session and instead probably will convene as planned on Monday to consider any government funding bill passed this weekend by the House of Representatives, a Senate Democratic aide said on Saturday.

The aide added that the Senate would likely use a parliamentary maneuver allowing it to strip out objectionable amendments to the emergency funding bill the Republican-controlled House is expected to attach. The Senate would then demand that the House simply pass the straightforward funding bill approved in the Senate earlier this week.

At 11:59 p.m. on Monday (0359 GMT Tuesday), the U.S. government technically runs out of money to fund many of its programs in the new fiscal year that starts on Tuesday, unless Congress can agree on a funding bill.

