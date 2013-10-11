FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Republican-Obama fiscal deal could come by Friday -Rep. Sessions
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. House Republican-Obama fiscal deal could come by Friday -Rep. Sessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Pete Sessions on Thursday said that he was hopeful House of Representatives Republicans and the Obama administration can strike a deal by Friday on legislation raising the U.S. debt limit and funding the federal government.

Sessions, chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee, told Reuters that over the next 15 hours or so, the White House and House Republicans will work on “defining parameters to see if we can make progress.”

If that progress is achieved, the two sides would then try to complete a deal, possibly on Friday.

