FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House fails to produce plan to avoid default, to try Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 11:12 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House fails to produce plan to avoid default, to try Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives has failed so far to produce a plan to lift the threat of a government default and has abandoned plans to vote on any measure on Tuesday.

Representative Pete Sessions, a senior House Republican, emerged from a meeting in House Speaker John Boehner’s office telling reporters Republicans would try to come up with a new plan on Wednesday.

With the U.S. government facing a Thursday default deadline, Boehner tried twice on Tuesday to move a debt limit and government funding bill to the House floor for passage but failed to get enough support.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.