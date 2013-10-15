FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-U.S. House fails to produce plan to avoid default, to try Wednesday
October 15, 2013 / 11:17 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-U.S. House fails to produce plan to avoid default, to try Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives has failed so far to produce a plan to lift the threat of a government default and has abandoned plans to vote on any measure on Tuesday.

Representative Pete Sessions, a senior House Republican, emerged from a meeting in House Speaker John Boehner’s office telling reporters Republicans would try to come up with a new plan on Wednesday.

With the U.S. government facing a Thursday default deadline, Boehner tried twice on Tuesday to move a debt limit and government funding bill to the House floor for passage but failed to get enough support.

