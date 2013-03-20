FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate approves funding bill to avert government shutdown
March 20, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Senate approves funding bill to avert government shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to avert a government shutdown next week by keeping agencies and discretionary programs funded through the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30.

The measure, approved by a 73-26 vote, must go back to the House of Representatives for final approval. It keeps in place $85 billion in automatic spending cuts, but it offers the military and some domestic agencies more flexibility to shift funds within these reduced budgets to higher-priority programs.

