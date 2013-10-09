FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-S&P: US government shutdown constrains D.C. budget, spending
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 4:22 PM / in 4 years

REFILE-S&P: US government shutdown constrains D.C. budget, spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The current federal budget shutdown is constraining the budget and spending plans of the U.S. capital city, Washington, D.C., Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service said on Wednesday as it cut its score on the district’s institutional framework to “strong” from “very strong.”

“Given the current federal budget impasse and lack of approval to begin its current-year appropriations under a federal continuing resolution, we believe the district’s revenues and expenditures are subject to inherent unpredictability that constrains its ability to control and administer its spending responsibilities,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Le T. Quach, in a statement.

A city without a state, the District of Columbia must receive federal approval for its budget, which normally happens when the U.S. Congress passes the national budget. Last week, though, Congress deadlocked and shut down federal operations, leaving the D.C. spending plans in limbo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.