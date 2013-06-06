FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House votes to boost homeland security spending
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House votes to boost homeland security spending

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $39 billion Department of Homeland Security spending bill for next fiscal year that would boost its funding by nearly $1 billion, shifting deeper cuts into other domestic agencies.

The measure passed on a 245-182 vote largely along party lines in the Republican-controlled chamber. It faces a veto threat from President Barack Obama, who considers House Republicans’ $967 billion limit for next fiscal year on spending controlled by Congress to be too low.

In the Senate, led by Democrats, members of the Appropriations Committee are writing spending bills to a $1.058 trillion level that assumes replacement in the next fiscal year of the automatic cuts required under the sequester that went into effect on March 1. The new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.

The House Homeland Security bill would provide a $981 million increase above the current sequestration levels, but adoption in the Senate is unlikely.

The White House budget office this week said it would recommend that Obama veto all of the spending bills passed by the House for the new fiscal year that starts on Oct. 1 unless they are passed in the context of a broader budget deal that does not contain “draconian” budget cuts for domestic agencies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.