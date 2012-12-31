FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate eyeing two-month delay of automatic spending cuts -McCain
December 31, 2012 / 11:15 PM / 5 years ago

Senate eyeing two-month delay of automatic spending cuts -McCain

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - A possible deal between Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Joe Biden to avert the “fiscal cliff” would include a two-month delay in automatic federal spending cuts that were due to begin this week, Republican Senator John McCain said on Monday.

McCain said the deal would include $24 billion in other spending cuts to cover the cost of the delay, and would also include a one-year extension of unemployment benefits.

It is unclear if such a deal would go up for a vote in the Democratic-controlled Senate before midnight (0500 GMT on Tuesday), the deadline to avoid the “fiscal cliff” of tax hikes and spending cuts. It also faces an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

