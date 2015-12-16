FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate sends Obama temporary funding bill to avert shutdown
December 16, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate sends Obama temporary funding bill to avert shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed and sent to President Barack Obama emergency legislation to fund the government beyond midnight when existing money expires.

By voice vote, the Senate passed a bill approved earlier on Wednesday by the House of Representatives that extends the temporary appropriations through Dec. 22.

The measure gives Congress more time to finish a $1.15 trillion bill to pay for federal programs through September 2016.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech

