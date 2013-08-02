U.S. Treasury extends suspension on issuing debt

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday extended the period during which it will suspend investments in a government pension fund through Oct. 11, as it continues to rely on cash management tools to stay under the nation’s borrowing limit.

The move allows Treasury to continue accounting maneuvers to pay the nation’s bills while staying under its $16.7 trillion debt limit.

The suspension applies to the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, which should free up another $13 billion in headroom under the debt limit, a Treasury official said.

Some analysts have interpreted the debt issuance suspension date as a signal of how long the government can fund itself before running into the risk of default. But the Treasury official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said there was no relationship between Oct. 11 and the date when the U.S. could hit the debt limit.