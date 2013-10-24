FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan sees narrower focus for new budget talks
October 24, 2013 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan sees narrower focus for new budget talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A new round of U.S. budget negotiations that starts next week should focus more narrowly on replacing automatic spending cuts rather than attempt to reach an elusive “grand bargain,” House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

Ryan told Reuters in an interview that reduced expectations could make the talks more successful than past efforts, such as the ill-fated budget “supercommittee” in 2011.

“My hope is that it has a better chance because we’ll set more rational expectations of what we’re setting out to achieve,” said Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican.

“If we focused on doing some big grand bargain, like those prior efforts you mention, then I don’t think we’ll be successful because we’ll focus on our differences. Each party will demand that the other compromises a core principle and then we’ll get nothing done.”

