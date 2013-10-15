FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate fiscal talks stalled for Boehner plan in House-Durbin
October 15, 2013 / 7:02 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate fiscal talks stalled for Boehner plan in House-Durbin

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate negotiations to lift the U.S. debt limit and reopen the federal government were suspended on Tuesday until House Speaker John Boehner can work out a fiscal plan that can proceed in the House of Representatives, Senator Richard Durbin said.

Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, said that Boehner hobbled bipartisan Senate negotiations on Tuesday by floating a plan that was immediately shot down by White House and Democrats.

Now, Durbin told reporters, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is in the position of having to wait for some signal on the next steps from Boehner before he takes any further moves.

“McConnell is waiting on Boehner and Boehner is waiting on his caucus,” Durbin said.

