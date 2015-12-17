FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House approves permanent tax breaks for research, children
December 17, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House approves permanent tax breaks for research, children

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a massive tax bill that makes permanent and enhances tax credits to aid business research and development, the working poor, children and other temporary tax breaks.

The measure, passed with some support from Democrats, makes up the bulk of $680 billion worth of tax breaks over 10 years that are linked to a $1.1 trillion spending bill. The funding measure keeps federal government agencies open until Sept. 30, 2016 and lifts a four-decade-old ban on U.S. crude oil exports.

The House is expected to vote separately on the spending bill on Friday. The Senate is expected to combine the tax and spending bills and consider them in a single vote on Friday. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Walsh)

