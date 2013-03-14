Obama, senators discuss stand-alone corporate tax reform idea

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Republican senators on Thursday discussed the possibility of working on a stand-alone corporate tax reform bill, although no decisions were made during their meeting in the U.S. Capitol.

Freshman Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona told reporters that the idea was raised by fellow Republican Senator Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania and that Obama was open to the idea.

Obama, according to senators, said he would support a revenue-neutral corporate tax reform effort - a message the president also delivered to House of Representatives Republicans on Wednesday. But Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell expressed some reservations over doing corporate tax reform without comprehensive changes to the U.S. tax code.