FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate Republicans block $54 bln transport spending bill
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Senate Republicans block $54 bln transport spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked passage of a $54 billion spending bill for transportation and housing projects on Thursday, setting up a major clash on spending levels in September that could risk a government shutdown.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 54-43 to end debate on the measure, failing to achieve the 60 votes needed to advance to a simple up-or-down majority vote. On Wednesday, the majority Republicans in House of Representatives halted consideration of a much more austere, $44 billion transportation and housing bill amid a lack of support within the party.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.