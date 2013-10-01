FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury: brief shutdown wouldn't buy much time on debt ceiling
October 1, 2013 / 8:43 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Treasury: brief shutdown wouldn't buy much time on debt ceiling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The partial shutdown of the U.S. government would probably not buy the government much more time to raise its limit on borrowing in order to avert a default, a Treasury spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Treasury expects the government will no longer be able to legally add to the national debt by Oct. 17 unless Congress authorizes more borrowing to pay the nation’s bills.

“It is unlikely that a brief government shutdown would materially alter Treasury’s forecasts,” a Treasury spokesperson said.

