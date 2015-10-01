FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury's Lew says U.S. will hit debt ceiling around Nov. 5
October 1, 2015

Treasury's Lew says U.S. will hit debt ceiling around Nov. 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The federal government will hit a legal debt limit and be unable to borrow more money around Nov. 5, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday.

In a letter to lawmakers, Lew said the federal government would likely have less than $30 billion in cash at that point, straining its ability to pay its obligations.

“I respectfully urge Congress to take action as soon as possible and raise the debt limit,” Lew said. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Peter Cooney)

