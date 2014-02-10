FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 10, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Treasury says short-term debt issuance shaped by demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury considered the demand for its short-term debt when it held steady the amount of money it will borrow this week for repayment in early March, a Treasury spokesperson said on Monday.

The Treasury is ramping up issuance of three-month and six-month bills but will hold one-month bill sales steady at the lowest level in nearly six years. The interest rate on one-month bills rose sharply last week amid investor concerns about congressional gridlock over raising a cap on government debt.

The spokesperson said Treasury’s short-term debt issuance also reflects the government’s seasonal borrowing needs as a result of income tax filings.

