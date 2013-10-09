FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Families of fallen US troops to get death benefits amid shutdown
October 9, 2013

Families of fallen US troops to get death benefits amid shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Wednesday families of troops who die during the government shutdown will receive a death benefit payment, despite legal restrictions on the Pentagon, thanks to a deal reached with a private charity.

Hagel made the announcement in a statement after attending a ceremony honoring the return to the United States of the bodies of four soldiers killed by insurgents in Afghanistan on Sunday. The Pentagon was unable to pay the $100,000 “death gratuity” to those families during the shutdown.

