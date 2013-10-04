Tyson to use private data to price hogs during gov't shutdown

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Top U.S. meat packer Tyson Foods Inc told hog producers in a letter late Thursday that it has developed an alternative formula to determine the price it pays for hogs since USDA market prices have been suspended due to the government shutdown on Oct. 1.

Tyson typically prices live hogs based on USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data that have not been available since the shutdown. Tyson is using price data from Urner Barry, a U.S. analytical research firm closely followed by livestock packers and traders for its meat prices and data, to calculate cash hog values.

Top pork producer Smithfield also told hog producers earlier this week it was adjusting how it was pricing hogs until the federal government reopened.