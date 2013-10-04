U.S. postpones trade negotiations with EU due shutdown

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States is postponing negotiations for a free trade deal with the European Union because of a partial shutdown of the U.S. government, the Obama administration said on Friday.

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman called European Union Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht to say U.S. officials could not travel to Brussels next week for talks due to the shutdown, Froman’s office said in a statement.

Washington and the EU were due to hold a second round of negotiations for the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership.