FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House to vote Friday on stop-gap bill to avoid gov't shutdown
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House to vote Friday on stop-gap bill to avoid gov't shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Friday on stop-gap spending legislation to extend a deadline for action and avoid a government shutdown, a House leadership aide said.

U.S. lawmakers are negotiating a $1.15 trillion funding bill to pay for government operations through September, with the deadline for action Friday at midnight, when the existing spending authority expires.

But lawmakers have been unable to reach agreement on a number of policy “riders” some lawmakers would like to add to the bill. Earlier this week House Speaker Paul Ryan said they would likely need an extension of a “handful of days” to allow work on the spending bill to be completed.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.