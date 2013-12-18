FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate passes two-year budget deal to ease spending cuts
December 18, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate passes two-year budget deal to ease spending cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a two-year budget deal to ease automatic spending cuts and reduce the risk of another government shutdown, shifting the focus to a spending measure that Congress must pass by Jan. 15.

The Senate vote by a simple majority sends the measure to President Barack Obama for his signature. The Senate and House of Representatives Appropriations committees now must craft a $1.012 trillion fiscal 2014 spending bill to implement the budget deal before current spending authority expires.

