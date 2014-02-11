U.S. House to vote on debt limit increase Tuesday evening

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on a “clean” increase in the federal debt limit on Tuesday evening instead of Wednesday because of winter storm concerns, a House Republican aide said.

The accelerated vote schedule will allow lawmakers to depart Washington before the heaviest part of a forecast snow and ice storm hits much of the South and the East Coast.

House Democrats are due to start a three-day retreat in Cambridge, Maryland, late on Wednesday. The House is on recess next week for the Presidents Day holiday.