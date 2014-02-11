U.S. House passes clean one-year debt limit increase

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives, by a narrow margin, on Tuesday passed clean legislation raising the government’s borrowing authority for one year in order to avoid a default that was looming at the end of this month.

By a vote of 221-201, the House passed the bill, adhering to President Barack Obama’s demand that it have no unrelated conditions attached. With House passage, the bill now goes to the Senate, where debate could begin on Wednesday.

Only 28 of the House’s 232 Republicans voted for the measure, leaving Democrats to provide most of the votes for passage.