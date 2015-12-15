FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says no excuse for budget deal not being completed quickly
December 15, 2015

White House says no excuse for budget deal not being completed quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - There is no excuse for not quickly completing a spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers to finance the government through September 2016, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

Republican congressional leaders said earlier on Tuesday that important progress had been made toward agreement on a deal for a $1.15 trillion spending bill ahead of a Wednesday deadline, but Democrats said energy provisions were still outstanding. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
