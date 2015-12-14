W.House urges Congress to invest in renewable energy in spending bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama would like to see Congress make investments in renewable energy in its omnibus spending bill, though final details of the funding measure would be up to lawmakers, the White House said on Monday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters the administration continues to oppose any legislation that would lift the ban on exports of U.S. crude oil.

The White House does not condone or oppose any sort of “potential trade” on the two issues, Earnest added. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Susan Heavey)