White House: balanced approach to fiscal woes includes tax rates

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday threw cold water on the proposal of solving the problem of the so-called “fiscal cliff” by limiting tax deductions and loopholes, instead of allowing taxes to rise for the highest earners in the United States.

“The reality is closing loopholes and ending deductions as an alternative to raising rates on the top earners, the top 2 percent ... sounds good, but you have to look at the context of the actual proposals,” White House Spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing.