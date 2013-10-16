FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama backs Senate debt deal, urges Congress to approve it swiftly -White House
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Obama backs Senate debt deal, urges Congress to approve it swiftly -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama quickly endorsed a Senate deal aimed at averting a U.S. debt default and ending a government shutdown on Wednesday and wants Congress to approve it swiftly, the White House said.

Spokesman Jay Carney, briefing reporters on Obama’s reaction to the bipartisan Senate deal that emerged on Capitol Hill, said the agreement will reopen the government and remove the threat of a debt default.

He said the United States is close to the point where the Treasury Department cannot borrow new money to meet its debt obligations, which is why Congress needs to move fast.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.