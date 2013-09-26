FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House shoots down idea of device tax repeal in funding bill
September 26, 2013

White House shoots down idea of device tax repeal in funding bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The White House would not agree to repealing a medical device tax as part of a stop-gap bill to continue funding the government past Sept. 30, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Thursday.

The tax helps to fund President Barack Obama’s 2010 healthcare law and Republicans are trying to undermine the law.

The White House also would reject the inclusion of a measure to approve TransCanada’s Keystone XL oil pipeline on a bill to raise the debt limit, Carney told reporters at a briefing.

