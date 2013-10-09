FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Republicans will 'do the right thing' on U.S. debt limit

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The White House believes Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will “do the right thing” and pass legislation to lift the debt limit and reopen the government, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Wednesday.

In the meantime, President Barack Obama has directed lawyers at the Defense Department and White House budget office to find an immediate legal fix for paying death benefits to military families - which were cut off during the government shutdown, Carney said.

Obama expects the death benefit problem to be fixed on Wednesday, Carney said.

