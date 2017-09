NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed the United States’ top level credit rating at AAA but held the outlook at negative, citing still elevated debt levels that leave it vulnerable to shocks unless more deficit reduction measures are adopted.

The affirmation reflects strong economic and credit fundamentals, the firm said in a statement.

Fitch said it will conduct a further review of the credit rating by the end of 2013.