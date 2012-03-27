FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 6 years ago

JetBlue flight diverted to Texas over ill captain -airline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - A JetBlue flight from New York to Las Vegas was diverted to Texas on Tuesday due to a captain’s medical emergency, the airline reported, and police said the FBI was investigating the incident.

Flight 191, with 135 passengers on board, was about 3 1/2 hours into the flight when the pilot in command decided to divert to Amarillo due to “a medical situation involving the captain,” JetBlue said in a statement.

“Another captain, traveling off duty, entered the flight deck prior to landing at Amarillo and took over the duties of the ill crew member once on the ground,” the statement said.

The plane, which took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, had been scheduled to land at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

An Amarillo police spokeswoman declined to comment on the incident but said her department was assisting the FBI on the investigation.

