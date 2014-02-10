FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tokyo-New York flight diverted to Alaska, passenger in custody
February 10, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

Tokyo-New York flight diverted to Alaska, passenger in custody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUNEAU, Alaska, Feb 10 (Reuters) - An All Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo to New York was diverted to Anchorage, Alaska, early on Monday after a passenger became unruly, representatives for U.S. federal law enforcement and the airline said.

The passenger, identified as 38-year-old Nobuya Michael Ochinero, was taken into custody in Anchorage after the plane was diverted to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The FBI did not release any further details, saying charges were expected to be filed against Ochinero later on Monday.

ANA flight 10 resumed its course and landed safely at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport by mid-afternoon, airline spokesman Nao Gunji said.

Gunji said the airline was still “collecting all the facts” from personnel in Japan, but that no injuries were reported on the flight. (Reporting by Steve Quinn; editing by Cynthia Johnston, G Crosse)

