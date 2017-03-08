U.S. investigates flight carrying Michigan team that slid off runway

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday it is investigating a charter flight MD-83 carrying the University of Michigan men's basketball team that slid off the runway at a suburban Detroit airport, sustaining extensive damage.

The plane aborted takeoff in high winds at 2:55 p.m., and after strong braking slid off the runway, the school said in a statement. The plane was safely evacuated and everyone is safe, the statement added. The FAA said the plane was bound for Washington-Dulles International Airport, near the location of the Big Ten basketball Tournament. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)