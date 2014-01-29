Boston-bound United flight lands in Delaware after smoke reports

Jan 29 (Reuters) - A United Express flight heading from Washington to Boston on Wednesday made an emergency landing in Delaware following reports of smoke in the cabin, a United Airlines spokesman said.

“The Mesa Air flight, operating as United Express, landed safely in Delaware, and we are working to get our customers to their final destinations as quickly as possible,” said the spokesman for United, Luke Punzenberger.

There was “no indication” there was a fire on the airplane, which was carrying 58 passengers, he said.