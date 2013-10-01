FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jacksonville airport evacuated, police investigate suspicious package
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 1, 2013 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

Jacksonville airport evacuated, police investigate suspicious package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Jacksonville International Airport was evacuated on Tuesday as police investigated a “reported suspicious package,” according to a tweet from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office.

Jacksonville police blocked off the entrance to the airport. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Florida Times-Union reported that the incident began when authorities confronted a man who claimed he had a bomb. A second man was seen running from the area, according to a law enforcement source cited by the Times-Union.

Passengers on in-bound flights at the airport were being transported to nearby hotels, the airport said on its Twitter account. (Reporting by Kevin Gray and David Adams in Miami; Editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.