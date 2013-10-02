UPDATE 2-Jacksonville airport reopens after suspicious "device" removed

(Adds airport reopens)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Jacksonville International Airport reopened on Tuesday night after a bomb squad removed a “device” in one of two suspicious packages that had prompted an evacuation of the Florida airport several hours earlier, police said.

Jacksonville police had blocked off the entrance to the airport about 6 p.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Officials called in a bomb squad to analyze the packages, said Michael Stewart, an airport spokesman. One of the packages was found in a terminal and a second in a parking garage, Stewart said.

“Our bomb squad did find a device that needed to be rendered safe. They’re in the process of doing that. They removed it from the area,” said Shannon Hartley, spokesman for the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office.

Asked by reporters if the device was an explosive, Hartley declined to elaborate and said he was not sure he “could characterize it that way at this point in time.”

The second package did not pose enough of a threat to require that it be removed, he said.

The Florida Times-Union reported that the incident began when authorities confronted a man who said he had a bomb. A second man was seen running from the area, according to a law enforcement source cited by the Times-Union.

Hartley said he could not immediately release details on any possible arrests.

Passengers on inbound flights at the airport had been transported to nearby hotels during the evacuation, the airport said on its Twitter account. (Reporting by Kevin Gray and David Adams in Miami and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)