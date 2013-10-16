Bomb scare prompts brief evacuation of Miami airport concourse

MIAMI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A passenger terminal at Miami International Airport was evacuated for nearly two hours on Wednesday after a bomb-sniffing dog detected something suspicious, authorities said.

Detective Robin Pinkard of the Miami-Dade Police Department said the incident began at about 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) during a routine security sweep through Concourse J at the airport, which mostly handles flights operated by Latin American airlines.

“One of our explosive recognition dogs alerted on a pallet that was located in Concourse J,” Pinkard said. “That’s the notification for us to call in our bomb squad.”

She said an all-clear had been given and the terminal was reopened at about 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) after the pallet was removed to a bomb containment and disposal area.

Airport spokesman Marc Henderson said only one flight was delayed by the temporary evacuation of the concourse.

It was not immediately clear if it was an individual piece of luggage or cargo on the pallet, used to load and unload aircraft cargo bays, that aroused the dog’s suspicions, Pinkard said.

“They relocated it to another area where it’s probably going to be disposed of. They’re probably going to blow it up,” she said.